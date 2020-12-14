Lendell 'Skin' Burk

PAYNE — Lendell P. “Skin” Burk, 84, Payne, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne.
He was born December 23, 193, in Payne, son of the late Lonnie and Glenna (Kohn) Burk. On February 7, 1954, he married Barbara B. Buerkley, who preceded him in death on December 28, 2005. He was employed by Ohio Department of Transportation as a mechanic. He was a member of St. Jacob Evangelical and Reformed Church, Payne, and the Payne Fire Department. He was often seen with a smile on his face. Always rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Wayne Trace Raiders.
He is survived by his children, Robin (Harry Jr.) Molitor, Paulding, Ruth Ann (Larry) Petersen, Fort Wayne, and Ronald Burk, Payne; brother, Keith Burk, Greenville, Ohio; grandchildren, Sara, Adam, Michael, and Cassie; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jackson, Hadley, Bryson, Dominic, Madeline and Violet.
Also preceding him in death were a daughter, Rhonda Ann “Babe” Burk; brother, Arlen “Dub” Burk; and a grandson, Zeb Molitor.
Private family services will be held Wednesday, December 16. He will be laid to rest in Lehman Cemetery, Payne.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to St. Jacob Evangelical and Reformed Church or Vancrest activity fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
