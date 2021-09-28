Payne — Leah A. Smith, 90, of Payne, died Friday, September 24, 2021. Viewing is Friday, October 1, 4-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 Ohio 500, Payne. Service is Saturday, October 2, 10:30 a.m., with viewing, 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 312 S. Main St, Payne. dooleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Leah Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

