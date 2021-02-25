Layel Rice

Farmer — Layel J. Rice, 85, Farmer, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, following a sudden illness.
Layel worked for 16 years at the Aro Corporation in Bryan, was the owner of the River Run Plaza, south of Sherwood, and a truck driver. He enjoyed being outdoors and was a life member of the National Campers and Hikers Association.
Layel J. Rice was born July 8, 1935, in Farmer, Ohio, the son of Dale B. and Cleda M. (Dossett) Rice. He was a 1953 graduate of Farmer High School and a 1955 graduate of International Business College. He married Barbara B. (Hill) Brooks on April 25, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and she preceded him in death on July 20, 2018.
Layel is survived by his children, Larry (Shelly) Rice of Ney, Rick (Sharon) Rice of Montpelier and Debra (Robb) Chadwell of Noblesville, Indiana; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Rice.
Honoring Layel's wishes, there will be no service held. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with is arrangements. Private burial will take place in Farmer Cemetery.
To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.