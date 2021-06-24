CECIL — Lawrence Jay Yeich, 78, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne.

He was born November 25, 1942 in South Bend, Indiana, son of the late Albert and Virginia (McGriff) Yeich. On April 27, 1984, he married Donna C. Groom, who survives. He retired in 1990 as a truck driver for American Natural Resource. He was a volunteer for the Paulding County Senior Center and was a member of the Teamsters Local 164.

Lawrence is preceded in death by as son, Jason Yeich. Memorial services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Donations may be made to the Paulding County Senior Center. Friends may share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Yeich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load entries