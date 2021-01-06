NAPOLEON — Lawrence L. “Sid” Houck, 92, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, January 5, 2021, at his home in Napoleon.
He was born November 18, 1928, to John and Agnes (Schwab) Houck in Defiance, Ohio. Sid was a 1947 graduate of Holgate High School. On June 4, 1953 he married the love of his life, Marilyn J. (Rohrs) Houck, who survives.
Sid was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holgate, Ohio. He worked third shift at Campbell Soup Co. until his retirement in 1990. He was a farmer and enjoyed many years milking cows. Sid also worked for many years as a young man at a veterinary clinic for Dr. Stevens in Holgate, Ohio. He enjoyed anything outdoors, and antiquing. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Sid is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marilyn Houck of Napoleon, Ohio; his daughter, Connie Lynn Ruskey of Florida, Ohio; and his son, David Houck of Napoleon, Ohio. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Heidenscher; and five brothers, John, Robert, Donald, Jim and Richard Houck.
All visitation and services for Sid will be private. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Boys Town, Henry County Humane Society or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holgate, Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
