Lawrence “Larry” Adcock, 87, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born July 11, 1933, to Harry and Bernice (Reichelderfer) Adcock in Defiance, Ohio. He was a 1951 graduate of Hicksville High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953-55. On February 6, 1970, he married Shirley (Mekus) Adcock, who survives.
Larry was a member of Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 and VFW Post 5665 in Sherwood, and a life member of Elks Lodge 147. He was the vice president of operations at Northwest Controls for 25 years until his retirement in 1997. Larry was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. He will be greatly missed by his family and many good friends.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Adcock of Defiance; his son, Todd (Melissa) Adcock; and his daughter, Laura (Ron) Lapland. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Lauren Adcock, Grant Adcock, Michael Taylor, Cassandra Lapland, and Garrett Lapland; one great-grandson, Ezra Lapland; his sister, Judy (Werner) Rosenau; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Portia Seither; and brothers, Billy and Jack Adcock.
Visitation will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Funeral services will be private for the family, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Food Pantry or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
