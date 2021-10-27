Lavon Wiseman

Defiance — Lavon Charles Wiseman, age 89, of Defiance, died Tuesday morning, October 26, 2021, at Laurels of Defiance.
He was born December 27, 1931, to Ray and Fannie (Schuller) Wiseman in Defiance. Lavon enlisted with the Army during the Korean Conflict. On April 24, 1954, he married Jean Florence. Both he and Jean were members of the Free Christian Church of God, Continental. He worked at General Motors for 45 years and was a grain farmer. Lavon enjoyed antiques, collecting coins and was a member of the Defiance County Coin Club.
He is survived by his three children: Nancy (Martin) Miller, Defiance, Rita Wiseman, Columbus, and Peter (Mike Kositzke) Wiseman, Columbus; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and siblings: Faye Hall, Ayersville, John Wiseman, Defiance, and Leo "Pete" Wiseman, Ayersville. He was preceded by his wife Jean on November 8, 2016, and siblings: Hank, Edna, Lucille, Ruth, Agnes, Mary Ann, Frank and Mildred Rose.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Friday, October 29, 2021, from noon until the celebration of his life at 2 p.m., with Pastor James Fry officiating. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask. Interment will follow in Meyer Cemetery, Defiance. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lavon's memory made to the Defiance County Humane Society.
