Lavon Speiser

Sherwood — Lavon E. Speiser, 86, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, Ohio.
Lavon was born on January 23, 1935, in Defiance, Ohio, son of the late Emery and Margaret (Lantow) Speiser. He married Juanita Hohenberger on December 9, 1961, and she preceded him in death in April 2003. Lavon then married Mary Lou (Shininger) Gecowets on March 20, 2004, at St. Stephen's Church, Delaware Bend. Lavon worked in the maintenance department at Johns Manville for over 25 years, retiring in 1997. Lavon was a volunteer at AuGlaize Village for many years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Defiance, the former Sherwood Lions Club, and participated in various area antique tractor clubs. Lavon enjoyed working on and talking about antique tractors and smoking his pipe.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Lou; four children, Janet (Jeff) Smith of Edgerton, Ohio, Leon Elling of Defiance, Ohio, Alan Swary of Defiance, Ohio, and Cathy (Vince) Bennett of Cecil, Ohio; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister Shirley (Jim) Cereghin of Arthur, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Lavon was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Juanita; two daughters, Beth Hasch and Barbara Layman; three brothers, Kenneth Speiser, Leroy Speiser and Charles Speiser; and one sister, Nancy Smith.
Private family services will be held at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio, with Father Joseph Steinbauer officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to AuGlaize Village or the charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com
