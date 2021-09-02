Deshler — Lavina Nickels, 84, Deshler, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Vancrest Nursing Home.
She was born on August 21, 1937, in Hamler, Ohio, to Emil and Ida (Sunderman) Rohrs. She married Melvin Nickels on September 29, 1956, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township.
Lavina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker and was devoted to her family. Lavina cherished the time that she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed baking cookies and special treats for them. She was a wonderful cook and loved sharing her talent with her family. She was a member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Deshler, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin; sons: Steven (Christina) Nickels, David Nickels, Mark (Shirley) Nickels and daughter, Susan (Chet) Phillips, all of Deshler, Ohio. Grandchildren: Jessica (Jaret) Glenn, Adam Nickels, Karly (Eric) Yarnell, Samantha (Nathan) Andonian, Joshua Nickels, Kenny (Erin) Nickels, Mandi Nickels, Amber (Josh) Bilow, Bradley Phillips, Michelle Nickels, Melissa (Sean) Ward, Joseph Nickels, Rachel Nickels; great-grandchildren: Evan, Easton & Olivia Bilow, Eli, Emersyn & Theodore Yarnell, and Savannah, Maddox & Evelyn Andonian; siblings: Norma Damman, Irene (Wilbur) Joost, Doris Armbruster, all of Napoleon, Ohio, Roger Rohrs of Hamler, Ohio, and Larry Rohrs of Napoleon, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Nickels; brother, Elmer Rohrs; sisters, Laura Schroeder, Arleta Cohrs, Janet Norden, Helen Aschemeier and Nancy Behrman; brothers-in-law, Bert Schroeder, Harold Aschemeier, Martin Damman, Ken Armbruster, Eldon Behrman and sister-in-law, Eileen Rohrs.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Deshler, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or a charity of your choice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.