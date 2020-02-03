Lavina Ida Boesling, 85, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.
She was born in Defiance on June 10, 1934, to Alwin and Clara (Schwake) Boesling. Lavina was a legal secretary for Karl Weaner for 40 years before retiring. She was very active at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Florida, Ohio, where she was a member of the LWML and enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Bible study. Lavina was proud of her ancestry and enjoyed researching the family history. She joined the Defiance Genealogy Society and the German Lutheran Heritage Society, both of which were a great source to delve into the past and also a wonderful social outlet for her. Lavina was always there to help family and friends. She was like another grandma to her great-nieces and great-nephews.
Lavina is survived by her sister, Frieda Boesling; nieces, Evelyn McMurtrie and Doris (Kenneth) Miller; great- nieces and great-nephews, Eric (Anita) Miller, Kurt (Kelley) McMurtrie, Tina (Tim) Meyer, Michelle (Kevin) Henson, Scott (Leslie) McMurtrie and Susan (Todd) Wyckhouse; and 15 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Helen (Herman) Bishoff; and great-niece, Lisa Miller.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Florida, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an hour of viewing prior to the services. Interment will follow at the Florida Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church LWML or the Lutheran Hour. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
