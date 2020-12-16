HICKSVILLE — LaVeda Lilly, 75, Hicksville, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Center, Edgerton, Ohio.
LaVeda was born August 15, 1945, in Allen County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Victor and Rosa (Delagrange) Miller. She married Russell Lilly on February 15, 1965, in Harlan, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2001. LaVeda was an accomplished drywall hanger, working for over 40 years for many different builders. She was a member of Anderson Mennonite Church, Huntertown, Indiana. LaVeda loved music and enjoyed singing. She treasured the time she could spend with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her two children, Vick (Heidi Hitchcock) Lilly of Hicksville, Ohio and Yvonne (Jeff Mekus) Lilly of Paulding, Ohio; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Catherine (Terry) Hart of Hicksville, Ohio, Rose Davis of Decatur, Indiana, and Verna (Doug) Phillips of Leo, Indiana; three brothers, Mervin (Rosalie) Miller of Hamilton, Indiana, Marvin (Vicki) Miller of Antwerp, Ohio, and Reuben (Linda) Miller of Huntertown, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell; and two brothers, Lavern Miller and Elmer Miller.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services. Private family services will be held in the Hicksville Mennonite Church, with her nephew, Steven Miller, officiating. Private interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defer funeral costs.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.