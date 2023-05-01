Laurie Hartford

Toledo — Laurie A. (Small) Hartford, 66, passed away on April 23, 2023, due to complications from heart surgery. She died at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in May 1956, the daughter of William A. Small and June Lenhart Small, and one of seven siblings. From an early age, Laurie showed a love of language, music and acting. She learned to play the guitar and often led her family in singing at Christmas and on the front porch of the family home in the summer. She was featured in many stage shows when she was a student at Defiance High School and went on to study at Siena Heights University, earning a bachelor's degree in theater arts with a minor in English literature in 1979. Laurie also studied at the University of Toledo and earned a master's equivalent degree in British literature in 1984. An accomplished actress, she once auditioned for the Royal Shakespeare Company based in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England.
Laurie found a perfect way to combine her interests in her career as a high school educator, serving for a total of 34 years at Lumen Christi High School in Jackson, Michigan, and Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio. She taught English literature (with a special fondness for Shakespeare) and while at Lumen Christi also served as a guidance counselor and director of theater, overseeing the production of numerous plays and musicals.
Laurie married the love of her life, Douglas Hartford in June 1993 and they made their home in Toledo for 30 years.
She will be dearly missed by Doug, along with her brothers and sisters, Patrick (Cris) Small of Greenville, North Carolina, Lisa (Dominic) Sealscott Frissora of Westerville, Ohio, Sue (Barry) Halpern of Plain City, Ohio, Tina (Ron) Hiler of Defiance, Ohio, Ben (Beth) Small of Cleveland, Ohio, and Betsy (Hal) Allen Schild of Alexandria, Virginia, her mother-in-law, Patricia Hartford Bunn, her sister-in-law, Cheryl (Tim) Hartford McAtee, her brothers-in-law, Tim (Julie) Hartford and Dennis Hartford, as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law, Earl Hartford.
Laurie will always be remembered as a beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, teacher and friend — someone with an endlessly loving heart, a playful sense of humor and an abiding passion for words and music. As fate would have it, the date of her death coincided with that of Shakespeare, 407 years earlier.
"Give sorrow words; the grief that does not speak knits up the o'er wrought heart and bids it break." - William Shakespeare, "Macbeth"
A memorial gathering is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, from noon-6 p.m. at the Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, Ohio (eulogy/music at 1 p.m.).
Those who wish to honor Laurie's memory are asked, in lieu of sending flowers, to donate to the Alzheimer's Association.
