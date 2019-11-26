Laurie A. Grennay, 58, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at The Toledo Hospital. Schaffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Service information

Dec 2
Visitation
Monday, December 2, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
Dec 2
Memorial Service
Monday, December 2, 2019
6:00PM
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
