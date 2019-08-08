CROTON — Lauren H. Rickenberg, 75, Croton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Mt. Vernon.
He was born December 24, 1943, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Otto and Laurena (Riebesel) Rickenberg.
Lauren was a spirited character, set in his ways, but most of all, he loved his family. He was an avid Ohio State and NASCAR fan, enjoyed attending high school football and basketball games at every opportunity, and traveling, especially to Alaska, the Caribbean and Hawaii.
Left to cherish Lauren’s memory are his wife of 49 years, Dianne Rickenberg; daughters, Tammy (Keith) Foor of Johnstown and Tracy (Eric) Chustz of Sulfer, La.; son, Todd (Rebecca) Rickenberg of London; grandchildren, Amber Chustz, Johnathan Foor, Adam and Cheyenne Rickenberg; sister, Mary Beth Sehlmeyer of Napoleon, Ohio; and several other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Lauren was preceded in death by his brother, Norbert.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Devore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Rt. 61 (at St. Rt. 3), Sunbury, Ohio. A service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Hartford Cemetery in Croton.
Donations in Lauren’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017.
Condolences may be expressed to the family, and memories may be shared by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Devore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Rickenberg family.
