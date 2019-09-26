OAKWOOD — Laura Lee Peters, 38, Oakwood, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home. Visitation is at Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, Defiance, from 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 10-11 a.m. Sunday morning. Services are at 11 a.m. Sunday at Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at Lawson Roessner Funeral Home.

