Defiance — Laura Jean Evans, better known as "LJ," 72, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at her home on Power Dam Road. Formerly a resident of her beloved state of Rhode Island, she then moved to Defiance to be with her friends at Friends of Felines Rescue Center. She was an active chatter on YouTube. LJ adopted a cat, "Enola," shortly after moving here, and they loved each other very much. LJ was very crafty and creative. She made various projects to be sold at FFRC, which included thousands of masks for volunteers, chatters, and the community. LJ loved to just jump in her vehicle and travel. Her sense of humor was enjoyed by all who met her.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist with arrangements.
Her wish for memorial donations is to Friends of Felines Rescue Center, 14597 Power Dam Road, Defiance, Ohio. 43512. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
