PIONEER — Lauora “Faye” Swank, 93, Pioneer died Dec. 11, 2019, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. Pending funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer.

Service information

Dec 13
Funeral Service
Friday, December 13, 2019
1:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home
303 First Street
Pioneer, OH 43554
Dec 13
Visitation
Friday, December 13, 2019
11:00PM-1:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home
303 First Street
Pioneer, OH 43554
