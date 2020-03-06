LIBERTY CENTER — Larry Ward, 73, Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away March 5, 2020.
Larry was born February 3, 1947, to the late Merritte Sr. and Bonnie (Sharpe) Ward in Napoleon, Ohio. He married Carol Baldwin, and they were married 53 years as of December.
Larry is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Karen (Kevin Schultheis) Lauf and Julie (Joe) Tijerina; grandchildren, Kristen (Aaron) Gamble, Jordan (Quincy) Lauf, Brett (Emily Drenth) Lauf and L.J. Tijerina; great-grandson, Ace, due any day; and brother, Mike Ward.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Merritte “Butch” Jr. Ward, Robert “Bobby” Ward and Rodger “Bud” Ward, along with his beloved four-legged beagle, Jake.
Larry proudly served in the U.S. Army from August 1966 to August 1969 and served Vietnam in 1968. He was a member the Liberty Center American Legion Post 492 and the VFW Post 6596, where he served as commander in 1998 and 1999. Larry was the transportation director and mechanic for the Liberty Center Schools. He loved to be at the lake, and watching and cheering his grandkids on at their sporting events. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and the Gold Wing Touring Association, where he served as the assistant director of Ohio Chapter 3. Larry was also the first president of the School Bus Mechanics of Ohio, an FFA Alumni member and a member of the Liberty Center United Methodist Church.
Visitation for Larry will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at the Liberty Center United Methodist Church, 307 East Street, Liberty Center. Additional visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will immediately follow in Hoy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Larry’s honor may be gifted to the Liberty Center United Methodist Church, Elara Caring Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Hanneman Funeral Home, Liberty Center, is honored to served Larry’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
