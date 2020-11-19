Larry Sparks

HOLGATE — Larry Daniel Sparks, 68, Holgate, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born August 2, 1952, to Flavis and Mary (Derry) Sparks in Osceola, Arkansas. Larry graduated from Napoleon High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1970-72 during the Vietnam War. On May 23, 1981, he married Patricia Jo (McDougle) Sparks, who resides in Holgate, Ohio. Larry was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post 1991 in Defiance, and served as chaplain for a short time.
Larry worked for several years at General Motors until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of Faith Tabernacle in Defiance. He ministered and served God. He started a ministry called "Bikes For Kids" and gave away hundreds of bikes that he bought or ones that were donated to him. He worked countless hours, fixing and painting bikes for kids. Many knew him as "The Bike Man." Larry believed that every child should have a bike. Larry also would help his wife with meals at the PATH Center in Defiance, and spent many hours with his wife and other volunteers with The Clothing Ministry going through clothes for those in need. He had a passion to serve God and going forward with God's direction in his life. Larry was a person that knew no stranger. He would see someone without a coat and get them a coat. He had a heart that God was well pleased with.
Larry loved his Prayer Closet. He would stay in there, sometimes for hours, being touched by the presence of God. His favorite saying was "God is so good, all the time!" And He is! Larry desired souls to be saved for the Kingdom of God. He fought spiritual battles through prayer and many tears, knowing that God would keep him. Only God had a master plan for his life. And he finished the race on November 18, 2020.
Larry will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 39 years, Patricia Jo Sparks of Holgate, Ohio; his sons, Johnathan Dale Sparks of Defiance, and Daniel Sparks of Defiance; and his daughters, Sonya (Aaron) Mavis of Farmer, Ohio, and Mandy Ropp of Urbana, Ohio. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Ethan Sparks, Caeden Wright, Maci Sparks, Levi Sparks, Cory Mavis, Gavin Mavis, Justin Nash, Leah Ropp, Dean Ropp and Ivy Sparks; his brothers, Melvin (Pam) Daly, Sonny Sparks and Wesley Hamm; his sister, Patsy Melhouse; and many other family members who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Tina Marie Sparks; his brother, Charles Sparks; his sister, Bessie Mae; and brothers-in-law, Tom Melhouse, John Hagen and Terry Donley.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be private, with Pastor Isaac Shelton Jr. officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Ayersville Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by AMVETS Post 1991.
We would like to thank everyone for the prayers that reached the throne room of God. As Larry fought COVID-19. We would like to thank Dr. Obri for not only being his doctor, but his friend, and thanks to the medical heroes at ProMedica in Defiance who fought to save his life. Also to the staff at Parkview Hospital who did everything possible, but God had another plan. I personally want to thank the two nurses that held his hand as he was going home. I know you were holding his hand for me. Also thanks to his longtime close friends Roy and Linda Perez that always made our lives full of joy and laughter, and so many other friends too many to name. But through it all, Larry won a victory that is out of this world. God had a plan, a peace, and a direction. Our God is forever faithful. We love everyone of you in Christ Jesus.
Memorials are suggested to The PATH Center, 1939 E. Second Street, Defiance. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.