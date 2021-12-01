Larry Singer

Oakwood — Larry G. Singer, 76, of Oakwood, died 10:14 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at his residence.

He was born November 23, 1945, in Defiance, to the late Glen and Marjorie (Theis) Singer. He was formerly married to Connie (Long) Singer.

Survivors include two children, Bradley Singer of Oakwood, and Robyn (David) Settlemire of Ottawa; three grandchildren, Hailey Settlemire, Miley Settlemire and Kayla (Luke) Wagner; one brother and three sisters.

He was preceded in death by a son, Larry Singer Jr. and a sister.

Larry was a self-employed machinist as well as a veteran of the United States Army. Larry loved to fish.

Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.

