Larry Retcher

HOLGATE — Larry L. Retcher, 80, Holgate, Ohio, passed away Monday evening, December 21, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born August 3, 1940, to Alva and Matilda May (Stork) Retcher in Defiance, Ohio. On May 23, 1959, he married Phyllis Goodenough, who survives.
Larry was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Florida, Ohio. He worked at Dinner Bell Foods for 32 years, and was a manager of Black Swamp Rentals in Defiance and Napoleon for 13 years. He worked part-time for the city of Defiance for 12 years. Larry was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the board of directors for the Ayersville Telephone Company and MetaLink, VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary, and Defiance Agricultural Society for over 40 years. Larry was an EMT and volunteer fireman for South Richland Fire Department, and was a 4-H club advisor for Premium Production Club. Larry coached Little League baseball and softball teams, and he played in several country music bands in the area. Larry will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends. He was committed to family, making sure that all knew of his support to achieve their highest potential.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Phyllis Retcher of Holgate, Ohio; his daughters, Debra Cocke of Defiance, Theresa (Jim) Mansfield of Holgate, Ohio, and Michelle "Mickey" (D.J.) Zeedyk of Sherwood, six grandchildren, Melisa Clark, Emily Cocke, Jeffery Mansfield, Jamie Mansfield, Joseph Mansfield and Blake Zeedyk; 11 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Marion (Margie) Retcher of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wayne Retcher; and sisters, Thelma Gerken and Imogene Hoellrich.
Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service for Larry will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Florida, Ohio, with Pastor Jacob Stuenkel officiating. One hour of additional visitation will be held before the service at the church. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all visitation and services. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Defiance Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.