STRYKER — Larry R. Sullivan, age 78, of Stryker, died Monday, February 15, 2021, as the result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

Visitation for Larry will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker, where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Nick Woodall, officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker. A luncheon will follow the burial service at the Stryker United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Stryker Public Library, Williams County Humane Society, or the charity of the donor’s choice. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

