Paulding — Larry W. Mullins, 58, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

He was born October 31, 1962, in Brockport, N.Y., son of the late Donna Thacker and Lincoln Mullins. He was an amateur trapshooter and enjoyed hunting. He loved his family and spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Scott); sons, Larry Jr. (Heather Binkley), Christopher (Sarah Gile) and Gregory (Tabitha Binkley); brother, Michael; sisters, Melissa McGrath and Lisa Whetzal; many grandchildren; and his best friend, Sonny.

He also was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa; and brother, Roy.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Pleasant View Cemetery, Latty Township. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, February 1, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, in care of Chris Mullins.

Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.

