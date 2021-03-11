Paulding — Larry Mullins Jr., 37, died Monday, March 8, at ProMedica Regional Medical Center, Defiance.
He was born in Montpelier, Ohio, on April 19, 1983, son of Catherine (Scott) and the late Larry Mullins Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Catherine Mullins, Paulding; partner, Heather Binkley, Paulding; two children, McKendyle and Harmony; brothers, Christopher Mullins, Melrose and Gregory (Tabitha Binkley) Mullins, Paulding.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, March 15, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Pleasant View Cemetery, Latty.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Sunday, March 14, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the family c/o Catherine Mullins.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
