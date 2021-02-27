Larry Miller

Archbold — Larry Lee Miller, 85, Archbold, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Larry was born December 30, 1935, in Henry County, Malinta, Ohio. He was an only child, son of Ercil Miller and Madonna Boyd. He met Donna Ruffer at the Home Restaurant in Archbold and they were married on May 5, 1956. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Larry was employed by Dinner Bell Foods from 1956-89, Sauder Woodworking from 1989-2005 and the Farmers & Merchants State Bank
for six years as a courier. Larry was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Archbold, Ohio.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; one son, Mark (Kim) Miller of Bryan; three daughters, Mary (Paul) Murcko of Archbold, Margery (Mark) Walters of Milford Michigan and Marie (Mike) Zimmerman of Archbold; eight grandchildren, Michael and Zac Zimmerman, Logan and Dustin Lucas, MacKenzie and Connor Walters and Alex and Nate Miller; three stepgrandchildren, Rachel Short, Joe Murcko and Jessie Murcko; eight great-grandchildren, Dalton, Benson, Aubrey, Alexa, Marcus, Abigail, Lili and Madyson; four great-stepgrandchildren, Brylie, Maizey, Wrenn and Oakley.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Madonna; father, Ercil; stepfather, Jerry and great-stepgrandchild, Brent.
Larry was an avid sports fan. He always attended activities/events for all of his children and grandchildren. Larry was a huge Archbold Bluestreak and Bryan Golden Bear fan and no one enjoyed the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers more than Larry. Donna and Larry attended hundreds of Indians games together.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 2-7 p.m. at Short Funeral Home, Archbold. There will be a scripture service at the funeral home at 7 p.m. the night of the viewing. There will be a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church Archbold on Monday, March 1, 2021, followed by a burial at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone, email, text message or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
Memorials are requested to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Archbold, Fairlawn Haven in Archbold or the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit
