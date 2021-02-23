Larry Maag

Ottawa — Larry W. Maag, 83, Ottawa, died at 9:05 p.m. February 19, 2021, at Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center.
He was born March 14, 1937, at home in Glandorf to the late Sam and Marcie (Unterbrink) Maag. On April 12, 1958, he married Jeanette Recker, who preceded him on death on June 6, 1996. On November 28, 1998, he married Beverly Peck, who survives in Ottawa.
Larry is survived by his sons, Roger (Nita) Maag of Columbus Grove and David Maag of Ottawa; daughters, Mary Rose (Kevin) Ellerbrock and Sharon (Steve) Brown, all of Glandorf; stepchildren, Paula Thatcher of Van Wert, Dave (Kathy) Peck of Mansfield, Texas, Dan (Rhonda) Peck of Defiance, Chris (Cathy) Peck of Defiance and Jason (Sharnell) Peck of Loveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer Kalhert) Maag, Brady (Ashley Trafzer) Maag, Alex (Emily) Ellerbrock, Andrea (Blake) Walker, Amber (Tyler Siefker) Ellerbrock, Timothy (Marissa) Maag, Kirsten Maag, Kaitlin Brown, Marissa Brown and Derek Brown; great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Maycee, Makinley, Chase, Gabe, Abigail, Marcy and one on the way; stepgrandchildren, Cathy Manchera, Andrea Hire, Jordan Vogel, Tyler Pessefall, Emily Walther, Hannah Peck, Sarah Peck, Madeline Peck and Preston Peck; great-stepgrandchildren, Emmet, Ivy, Ava, Kaden and Camden; and his sister, Darlene (Henry) Buddlemeyer of Glandorf.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie (Barb) Maag; sister, Gladys (Dick) Kahle; and daughter, Rose Ann Maag.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, former manager of Ottawa Tire for 32 years, member of the Glandorf Rod & Gun, past secretary and treasurer of Ottawa Eagles, member of the Ottawa K of C and a 3rd degree knight. He loved to fish, play cards, garden, travel, smoke his pipe and tinker around outside in his shed.
Funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, with Father Scott Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by Ottawa VFW, Legion and AMVETS. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa. Mass will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page. Due to regulations regarding COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, masks are required upon entering the church and/or funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul School building fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.