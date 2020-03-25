Larry Haver

HICKSVILE — Larry L. Haver, 80, Hicksville, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Hickory Creek of Hicksville.
Larry was born March 14, 1940, in Hicksville, the son of the late Lester Woodrow and Marie Maxine (Beree) Haver. He was a 1958 graduate of Hicksville High School. He then attended The Ohio State University. He received his bachelor’s degree from Defiance College. Larry was an Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam era.
He married Audrey A. Rush on November 22, 1964, in Medford, Massachusetts, and she survives. Larry began his working career as a salesman for H.J. Heinz. He then represented Amour Pharmaceutical as a salesman. He then was a self-employed business owner, from which he retired. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Larry served as mayor of the village of Hicksville for three terms. He also served multiple terms on the Hicksville Board of Education where he served as president. He was a past president of the Hicksville Development Corporation, which he devoted his time and energy into developing Hicksville and the surrounding area. Larry also belonged to the Hicksville Rotary Club, Hicksville American Legion and the Hicksville Eagles. Larry was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He enjoyed watching a variety of sporting events, but he truly treasured the time he could spend with his family and their activities.
Surviving are his wife, Audrey of Hicksville; three children, Mark (Amy) Haver of Hicksville, Gregg (Lauri) Haver of Galena, Ohio, and Stephanie (Rick) Herman of Grandview Heights, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Arman and Malika Haver, Kelsey, Jenna and Drew Haver, Nola and Eva Herman; and one brother, Barry (Sharon) Haver of Hamilton, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and funeral services for Larry will be private for the family. Interment will be made in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hicksville Athletic Boosters or St. Michael Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
