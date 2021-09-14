Larry Hammersmith

Defiance — Larry J. Hammersmith, 72, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 10, 2021, at his residence.
Larry was born July 14, 1949, in Defiance, Ohio, son of the late Clarence J. and LaVerne V. (Buyer) Hammersmith. He attended Tinora Schools, and married Kandace Ruth on June 6, 1974, in Adrian College Chapel, and she survives. Larry worked as a machine chief at Johns Manville in Defiance for 45 years, retiring in 2013. He was a lifelong farmer; you could always find him on the family farm, fixing equipment, and tinkering with his collection of International Harvester tractors. Larry loved spending time with his family, and even more so, loved spoiling his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kandace of Defiance, Ohio; three children, Amy Hammersmith of Defiance, Ohio, Mike (Toni) Hammersmith of Defiance, Ohio and Jill (David) Brookey of Simpsonville, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Ashley and Emma Brookey, and a new grandson on the way; a brother, John (Shirley) Hammersmith of Cloverdale, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Sharon Hammersmith.
Visitation for Larry J. Hammersmith will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio. Memorial services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m., with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those planning an expression of sympathy consider making memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
