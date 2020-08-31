HAMLER — Larry K. Haase Sr., 75, Hamler, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born May 26, 1945, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Norma (Bostelman) Haase. He was a 1963 graduate of Hamler High School. He served in the United States Air Force and the Ohio National Guard and attained the rank of sergeant. On August 23, 1975, he married Mary Ann (Oberhaus) Haase at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township.
Larry was a lifelong farmer and worked as a master auto technician at Estle Chevrolet of Hamler. He was a member and former commander of the Hamler American Legion and member of AMVETS, Maumee Valley Sportsman Club, Henry County Farm Bureau and St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Hamler.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Ken (Sandy) Haase of Hamler, Todd (Lori) Haase of Auburn, Indiana, Stephanie (Dennis) Batey of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Sarah (Andy) Nagel of Defiance; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy (Joe) Brown of Holgate and Janette Cook of Paulding; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bob Cook; and stepmother, Lora Haase.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Hamler, with visitation from 10 a.m.-noon. Interment will follow at Hope-St. Stephen Lutheran Church Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Hamler American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Stephen endowment fund, CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
