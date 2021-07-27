Larry Bracken

VAN WERT — Larry Dean Bracken, 80, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Lima Memorial Hospital.
He was born on November 8, 1940, in Charleston, Illinois, the son of the late Clarence and Lila (Dunkerly) Bracken. On August 16, 1964, he married the former Donna Winkle, who survives. Together, they shared over 57 years of memories.
Larry was a 1958 graduate of Continental High School. He received his undergraduate degree from The Defiance College in 1961 and his master’s degree, in 1964, from the University of Toledo.
Larry began his career as a teacher in Grover Hill in 1961. He later went back to Continental where he taught and became the elementary principal. From 1967-74 he was principal in Landeck and in Delphos at Franklin and Jefferson Schools. His career extended to becoming Superintendent of Schools at Millcreek-West Unity and Lucas Local Schools. In 1980 he became Putnam County Superintendent of Schools until his retirement in 1993. After retirement he was the administrator at Otterbein Leipsic Retirement Community and owned and operated Bracken Insurance Agency.
Larry was a charter president of the Continental Lions Club. He was a longtime 32nd degree member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio where he was past Master of the Israel Putnam Lodge 797, past District Deputy of the 4th Masonic District and a member of the Zenobia Shrine. Larry was also a very active member of the Continental United Methodist Church where he served in many different capacities through the years.
Larry enjoyed woodworking, wood carving, fishing, gardening, bird watching, antiquing with Donna, and attending all of his grandchildren’s many activities.
Larry’s passion was to help kids succeed in life.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 57 years, Donna Bracken; his three children, Craig (Lisa) Bracken, Anissa (Bill) Prowant, and Dean (Sandy) Bracken; his eight adoring grandchildren, Jeffrey Prowant, Allison (Jordan) Wade, Clay, Matthew, Morgan (Hunter Blankemeyer), Madison, Evan and Nate Bracken.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Janna Downing; and two brothers-in-law, Sandy Downing and Al Sarka.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 220 S. Walnut St, Van Wert, OH 45891, with Pastor David To, officiating. A private burial will take place in Monroe Township Cemetery, Continental.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington St, Van Wert, Ohio. A masonic service will be held at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry’s memory may be directed to the Continental Community Library or the Israel Putnam Masonic Lodge 797.
To share in Larry’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891.
