Holgate — Larry Agler, 91, of Holgate, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Vancrest of Holgate.
He was born June 21, 1929. Larry graduated from Holgate High School in 1947. On June 20, 1954, he married Arlene Bortz in St. John United Church of Christ, Holgate. He served our country in the United States Army from 1951-53. He was a member of the Holgate American Legion. Larry was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Holgate and served many positions. Larry grew up on a dairy farm and farmed most of his adult life; raising soybeans, corn and wheat. He retired in 1992.
Larry is survived by daughters: Marsha Case, Cumming, Georgia, Linda Arreguin, Napoleon, Anne Greenhagen, Waterville, and Susan (Bruce) Arps, Holgate; 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife Arlene on April 1, 2019, a grandson Arron Agler and a son-in-law, Phil Case.
Friends will be received in St. John's United Church of Christ on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the celebration of Larry's life at 11 a.m. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. Contributions made in memory of Larry can be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, Vancrest of Holgate or the Henry County Fair Board. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zachrich Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Holgate (419-264-0600). Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.