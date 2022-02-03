LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Lanora (Boday) Rice, 75, of Los Lunas, New Mexico, formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Thursday January 13, 2021, peacefully in a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She was born to Martin and Arleta (Hohenberger) Boday on May 21, 1946, and married John N. Rice on June 15, 1979.

She is survived by her son, Edward Marihugh Jr. of Los Lunas, New Mexico, step-daughter, Susan (Rice) McNeely of Defiance, Ohio, two granddaughters, five step-granddaughters, three great grandsons, 11 step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded by both parents, brother, Donald Boday, sister, Rosalie Boday, uncle, Bernard Hohenberger, husband, John N. Rice, grandson, Edward Marihugh III and step-daughter, JohNeita (Rice) Chaaple. She will be buried at Riverside Cemetery.

