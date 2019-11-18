LaMar Jay Leininger, 76, Defiance, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
He was born on May 7, 1943, to Mary (Miller) and Herbert Leininger Sr. in Fulton County. On August 18, 1962, he married Rita (Mast) Leininger, who resides in Defiance. Jay was a truck driver, and he worked at Johns Manville for over 33 years until his retirement in 2009. He was a farmer, and he loved to mow grass. He enjoyed NASCAR, and being with his family was his greatest joy. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Jay is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rita Leininger of Defiance; three sons, Donald J. (Rhonda) Leininger of Archbold, Ronald R. Leininger of Defiance, and Michael L. (Jan) Leininger of Fort Pierce, Fla.; three daughters, Beth (John Jr.) Marcellus of Defiance, Jane M. Leininger of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Theresa Leininger of Defiance. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way; brother, Allen (Jody) Leininger of Defiance; and three sisters, Mary Jean Hall of Fitzgerald, Georgia, Rose (William) Waxler of Defiance, and Vikki (Marvin) Mast of Archbold.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scotty Leininger; daughter, Ann Marie Leininger; sisters, Marlene Leininger and Sharon Leininger; and brother, Herbert Leininger Jr.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home South/Lawson-Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton St., and 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, prior to the service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Timothy Reynolds officiating. Burial will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to ProMedica Toledo Hospital or The American Lung Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
