Ney — L. Ruth Hale, 95, of rural Ney, Ohio, went home into the loving arms of Jesus at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at SKLD-Bryan Center.
Mrs. Hale was a 1943 graduate of Ney High School and went on to graduate from Fort Wayne Business College. As a devoted homemaker and farm wife, she worked alongside her husband on the family poultry farm from 1957-74 and in retirement worked at Ney Upholstery Shop. She had an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her, always offering a kind word and deed. She was an active member of Ney Church of God, where she was a former organist, taught Bible school, and was a member of WCSC. She also was a member of the Washington Get-together Club and was known as an excellent seamstress and cook.
L. Ruth Hale was born on August 19, 1925, in Ney, the daughter of Leslie R. and Ethel F. (Brown) Ruder. She married Edgar H. Hale on February 2, 1945, in Auburn, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2010.
Survivors include two sons, Patrick Hale, of Angola, Indiana, and Rex (Diane) Hale, of Forest, Ohio; one daughter, Kathy (Dwight) Bergman, of Ney; five grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Hale, of Ellettsville, Indiana, Leslie (Louie) Escobedo, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Doug (Angie) Hale, of Aurora, Ohio, Kevin Bergman, of Baneberry, Tennessee, and Karen (Jordan) Jehl, of Amelia, Ohio; and numerous great-grandchildren. Ruth joins her husband; parents; one brother, Ralph Ruder; and one sister, Rosemary Ruder, in Heaven.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021,from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Carol Retcher officiating. Interment will follow in Ney Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to Friends of Felines Rescue Center, 14597 Power Dam Road, Defiance, OH 43512, in memory of her faithful companion, Shadow, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
