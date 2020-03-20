Krystal Gale Fischer, 36, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.
She was born August 8, 1983, to Barbara and Ron Fischer in Defiance.
Krystal is survived by her brothers, Bill Arps of Tennessee and Gary Fischer of Defiance; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ron and Barb Fischer; and grandparents, Forrest and Betty Engel.
There will be no visitation, and services will be private.
The family requests memorials to be made to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.
Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance handled the arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
