Kristin Tillman-Miller

Kristin L. Tillman-Miller, 52, Defiance, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 22, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.

She was born May 11, 1968, to Ronald and Mary Tillman in Kenton, Ohio. On May 11, 2002, she married Gerry J. Miller, who survives. Kristin earned her associate’s degree and worked as a safety supervisor at Keller Trucking for over 15 years. She was a member of Elks Lodge 147. In her leisure time, she enjoyed playing euchre and bingo on her computer, playing pool, and attending events with her husband. Her greatest love was her family.

Kristin will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 18 years, Gerry Miller of Defiance; her father, Ronald W. (Emma) Tillman of Bellefountaine, Ohio; and her son, Dustin Dunson of Defiance.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Tillman; and two brothers, Rob and Randy Tillman.

There will be no services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

