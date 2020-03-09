Kris M. Siebenaler, 51, Defiance, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born September 5, 1968, to Clair and LeAnn (Brown) Siebenaler in Bryan, Ohio. Kris worked for several years as an assistant manager at Circle K. In her leisure time, she enjoyed spending time at the lake, and being with her family.
Kris will be sadly missed by her fiance, Steve Sabo of Defiance; her three sons, Brady Siebenaler, Brian Siebenaler and Brennan Sabo, all of Defiance; and her daughter, Bailey Sabo of Defiance. She also leaves behind four brothers, Kevin Siebenaler of Pioneer, Ohio, K.C. Siebenaler of Peoria, Arizona, Kreg Siebenaler of Edgerton, Ohio, and Kirk Siebenaler of Charlotte, N.C.; and four sisters, Kim Andries of Springboro, Ohio, Koleen Fitzpatrick of Hamilton, Ind., Karol Eicher of Seguin, Texas, and Kyla Nowak of Las Vegas, Nev.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her great-aunt, Velma Moog.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Evansport Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Shop with a Cop in Defiance. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.