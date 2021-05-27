Kimber Williamson

Hamler — Kimber Lee Williamson age 65, died Tuesday afternoon, May 25, 2021, in his rural Hamler home.
Kim was born August 4, 1955, to Kenneth and Pat Prowant Williamson in Lima. He graduated from Continental High School in 1973. Kimber served as a United States Marine from May 1975-Feb. 1981. During his deployment, he married Diane Breece on March 8, 1980. He was a member of Continental United Methodist Church and was a Hamler/Marion Township Volunteer Fireman for 25 years. For 30 years, he was employed by GTE Sylvania and Philips Display Comp.
Kim is survived by his loving wife Diane, their daughter, Emilie Williamson and siblings: Dean (Tabby) Williamson, Tammy (Mike) Scott, Pam (Steve) Relve and Jodie (Pete) Soto. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Randall Glen Williamson and a sister Patty Dickson.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate on Tuesday from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. The celebration of Kim's life will be on that same day, June 1, 2021, in the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Pastor Chuck Schmuck officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Dupont with military honors accorded by the Continental American Legion. Contributions in memory of Kimber, can be made to the Continental United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
