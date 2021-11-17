Kim Casteel

Napoleon — Kim Kevin Casteel, 65, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
He was born in Lima, Ohio, on October 20, 1956, to John and Shirley (Place) Casteel.
Kim was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, where he enjoyed playing in the bell choir. He was an avid outdoorsman, who liked to hunt, trap and camp. Kim enjoyed his occupation as a farmer for many years. His passion for SCUBA diving led him to be a volunteer member of the Henry County Search and Rescue Team, and he also served as a Henry County Sheriff's Special Deputy. Those who knew him enjoyed his outgoing sense of humor and fun-loving nature. Following the political scene and the Ohio State Buckeyes were his favorite pastimes.
Kim is survived by his loving partner, Elaine "Iggy" Ingram; children, John (Victoria) Casteel, Jerrod (Amanda) Casteel and Katelyn (Daniel) Bailey; grandchildren, Connor, Cecelia, Caroline, Evelyn, Oliver and Vivian; sisters, Pamela (Timothy) Thompson and Sheila Sosebee; and former spouse and mother to their children, Cynthia Weasel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jim Sosebee.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Grelton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
