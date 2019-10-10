Kevin Rice Sr.

EDON — Kevin K. Rice Sr., 56, Edon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Sierra Providence West Hospital in El Paso, Texas.
Kevin enjoyed spending time with his kids and granddaughters, carpentry, fishing and camping. He was a truck driver for Jordan Carriers and previously with Northern States Transportation. Kevin worked in construction prior to driving and loved building things.
Kevin K. Rice was born April 16, 1963, in Salem, Oregon, the son of Frank J. Sr. and Maude M. (Hatfield) Rice. He married Sherri L. Fowler on March 12, 1982, in Bryan, and she survives.
Kevin also is survived by his sons, Kevin (Robinne) Rice Jr. of Hicksville and Greg (Amanda) Rice of Edon; granddaughters, Brenna, McKenna, April, Savannah and Rylee; siblings, Stan (Janice) Rice of Las Vegas, Nevada, Scott Rice of Edon, Juanita (Terry) Mocherman of Hamilton, Indiana, Marcella Gonzales of Edon, Regina (John) Phipps of Angola, Juan (Heather) Gonzales of Edon, Matt (Cindy) Gonzales of Edon, Carrie (Tim) Miller of Edon, Amanda Ross of Cincinnati, Ohio, and John Armstrong of Middletown, Ohio; his mother, Maude Armstrong of Edon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Rice Sr.; brother, Frank Rice Jr.; and stepfather, Dale Armstrong.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. in Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Interment will follow at Rogers Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the family. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.