Kevin Owens

Sherwood — Kevin R. Owens, 56, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away on May 28, 2021.
He was born on November 8, 1964, in Lima, Ohio, to Albert and Gerdie (Johnson) Owens.
Kevin enjoyed fishing and playing baseball with his children. He was a very social man that loved spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his fiancée, Delethia Shellenbarger; children, Noah, Zavier, Thomas Johnson and Javin; brothers, Albert and Samuel Owens; sisters, Rebecca Rowes, Alberta Owens, Regina Owens, Patricia Jones, and Bernetta Jones; many nieces and nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his father and sister, Jeannie Jackson.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.