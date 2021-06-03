Kevin Owens

Sherwood — Kevin R. Owens, 56, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away on May 28, 2021.

He was born on November 8, 1964, in Lima, Ohio, to Albert and Gerdie (Johnson) Owens.

Kevin enjoyed fishing and playing baseball with his children. He was a very social man that loved spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his fiancée, Delethia Shellenbarger; children, Noah, Zavier, Thomas Johnson and Javin; brothers, Albert and Samuel Owens; sisters, Rebecca Rowes, Alberta Owens, Regina Owens, Patricia Jones, and Bernetta Jones; many nieces and nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his father and sister, Jeannie Jackson.

Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.

