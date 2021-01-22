Kermit Thacker was born on October 12, 1936, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to Ballard and Olva Thacker. Kermit stepped into heaven January 21, 2021, at 10:15 p.m.
He was his parents’ fifth child, a twin, their second set of them in fact. Kermit had twin sisters, Ernestine and Christine, born 12 years before he and his brother, Ken. Kermit always found being a twin so very special.
He was raised in Fedscreek, Kentucky, and graduated from Pikeville High School in 1954. He went to school to be a barber and worked in the Pikeville area at different shops. Kermit was drafted into the Army and spent a total of six years serving his country. He moved to Chicago to find work and found more than work, he met the love of his life, Bonnie Gilliam. Kermit and Bonnie left Chicago in 1972 and moved to the cornfields of Ohio. There, Kermit worked for the GM Foundry for 27 years, retiring in 1999. Kermit and Bonnie were blessed with their three daughters and one son, Tamatha, Denise, Matthew and Crystal.
He loved the Chicago Cubs and University of Kentucky basketball. Most of all, Kermit loved his family. To him a well-lived life involved providing for his family and those he loved, working hard and living a clean life. He was very proud of the life he created with Bonnie by his side. Kermit will be greatly missed by family and friends. We’ll miss his warm smile, friendly personality and his joking around. Kermit never met anyone he couldn’t have a good conversation with.
He was preceded by his parents, Ballard and Olva Mae (Belcher) Thacker; brothers, Laverne William Thacker, Elray Thacker and Kennth Thacker; sisters, Ernestine Thacker and Christine Thacker; and grandson, Alexander Shaw Miller.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Bonnie Thacker; son, Matthew Thacker; daughters, Denise Miller, Tamatha Lehman and Crystal Thacker; eight grandchildren, including one set of twins and a great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Visitation will be held the night prior on Monday. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Fla.
