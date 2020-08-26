Funeral services for Kermit Ray Poston were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Max Begley officiating. Burial was at Myers Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jason Berry, Todd Hunt, Tom Weaner, Cody Treat, Mark Zelek and Gerald Price.

