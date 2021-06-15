Bradenton, FL — Keri E. Steffan, 54, Bradenton, Florida, passed away early Friday morning, June 11, 2021, in her home following a years-long battle with lung cancer.
She was born on May 2, 1967, along with her twin brother in Defiance, Ohio. They were adopted one week later by their loving parents, Marva & Alan Clingaman.
Keri enjoyed the sun and beaches of Florida and spending time with family and friends. She had a long career as a bartender that started at the Barley Pop Shoppe, then Mags, Defiance Amvets and VFW and finally at the Amvets in Bradenton, Florida.
Keri will be sadly missed by her partner and friend, Steve. She is survived by her mother, Marva Clingaman of Defiance, Ohio, her twin brother Kelly (Jennifer) Clingaman of Racine, Wisconsin, and her children Kera (Nathan) Hayman of Defiance, Ohio, Lyndsay (Ian) Mueller of Columbus, Ohio, and Sara Steffan of Defiance, Ohio. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Liam, Nathan, Khloe, Ewan, and Evelyn. She was preceded in death by her father, Alan Clingaman.
There will be a celebration of life held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hospice program that helped Keri live out her final days in peace and comfort, the Tidewell Foundation.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with local arrangement.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
