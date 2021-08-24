Kenneth Woods

Napoleon — Kenneth Slade Woods, 78, of Napoleon, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 19th, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 28, 1943, in Passaic, New Jersey, to the late William and Florence (Enholm) Woods. He graduated from Bowling Green High School and enlisted in the United States Army, where he served for two years. On January 30, 1988, he married Vicki (Bertz) Woods in Napoleon, Ohio.
Ken owned and operated Wood's Auto Supply in Napoleon for over 50 years. He was a workaholic but enjoyed spending time at Hilton Head and golfing. He also helped coach youth soccer and little league. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, where he enjoyed greeting with his wife, Vicki.
Ken never lost his personality, even after his multi-year Alzheimer's diagnosis. He still had a happy demeanor and smiling face. He always had a way with kids and still loved spending time with his grandkids, enjoying them to the very last.
Ken is also survived by his children: Kevin (Elizabeth) Woods, Kirk (Kim) Woods, Amanda (Jody) Campbell, Rachel Toukan, Kristina (Uli) Keiper; grandchildren: Tamara, Kyran, Kayli, Shwan, Alexis, Kaleb, Parker, Carson, Isabella, Gabriel, Adam, Taylor, Preston and Hanna; great-grandson, Graylen; and siblings, Larry (Claudia) Woods and Sallee (Joe) Dildine.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Interment will be held at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Henry County 4-H Endowment or St. Paul Lutheran School Tuition Assistance Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.