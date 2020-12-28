Kenneth D. Wirick, 92, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, where he had been a resident since March of 2019.
Ken was born November 25, 1928, to Warren “Bill” and Camilla G. (Sonnett) Wirick in Defiance, Ohio. He was a graduate of Defiance High School and a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He married Patricia R. Jenkins on July 3, 1948, and she preceded him in death in November 1975. In 1976, he married Ramona (Baer) Osborn, who preceded him in death in December 2015.
He leaves behind two daughters, Carol (Bill) Coney of Cape Cod, Mass., and Cathy (Dave) Fuller of Defiance. He also leaves behind a daughter-in-law, Ellen Kreider of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jamie (Catherine) Grunden, Joe (Lori) Grunden, Kendra (William) Smith, all of Defiance, and Katherine (Gavin Farnsworth) Wirick of Pennsylvania; eight great-grandchildren, Ashlee Grunden, Stephanie Grunden, Brooke Grunden, Toby O’Hara, Sydney O’Hara, Brandon Grunden, Elijah Grunden and Max Grunden; one great-great-grandson, Cameron Leskow; five great-stepgrandsons; his brother, Bob (Marilyn) Wirick of North Carolina; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Wirick of Defiance.
Preceding him in death besides his parents and two wives were his son, David W. Wirick of Columbus, Ohio; and his brother, John B. Wirick of Defiance.
He spent most of his life as a graphic artist working first for The Hubbard Company and then teaching at Four County Career Center. In the 1970s, he ran the Defiance County Children’s Home with his wife, Pat, until her death in 1975. Along with his wife, Ramona, they ran Osborne Realty until her death in 2015. He lived in the country on Switzer Road and could always be found riding his tractor or working in his gardens. In 2019, he moved to Kingsbury Place where he was well taken care of until his death.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
