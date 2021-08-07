Kenneth Wagner

Paulding — Kenneth George Wagner, age 82, died Monday, August 2, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Hospice, Defiance.

He was born April 23, 1939, in Payne, Ohio, son of the late Ernest and Elizabeth (Paxton) Wagner. He married Janet M. Laukhuf who survives. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from BF Goodrich & Navistar.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Wagner, Paulding; daughters, Kimberly (Don) Gilpin and Shelli Wagner, both of Indianapolis, and Pamela Whitaker of Knightstown, Indiana; brother, Adam David Wagner, Tampa, Florida; sisters, Norma Jean Butler, Kingman, Arizona, and Dorothy Silance, Van Wert; and three grandsons.

Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by brothers, Harold, Richard and James, and sister, Mary Ann Nunnery.

Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Ian Ferguson at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 587.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Smile Train (For Children), www.smiletrain.org.

Friends may share condolences at www.denherderfh.com.

