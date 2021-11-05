Wauseon — Kenneth E. Trump, age 92, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon, Ohio.
He was born on March 17, 1929, to the late P.V. and D.M. (Brown) Trump in Darke County, Ohio. Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 during the Korean War. He was married to Sonja (Pluschke) Trump, who preceded him in death.
Ken was a member of Assembly of God Church in Delta, Ohio. He received his bachelor's degree and was a teacher at Ayersville Schools, and then at Four County Vocational School.
Kenneth is survived by his close friend, Ruby Smith of Liberty Center, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sonja and his brother, Emerson Trump.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, with the Rev. Randy Trowbridge officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
