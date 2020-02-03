Kenneth Okuley

HOLGATE — Kenneth Paul Okuley, 78, Holgate, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by family.
His Legacy… Kenneth was born June 18, 1941, to Paul J. and Elizabeth (Cunningham) Okuley in New Bavaria. He graduated from Miller City High School in 1959. On August 11, 1962, he married Jeanette Emma Wehri in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Kalida. He was a farmer, enjoyed carpentry and was a part-time truck driver. Ken was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Chapel, Hamler, and the Disciples of Christ. He enjoyed playing cards and hunting and fishing with friends and family.
His Family… He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette; children, Lynette (Herbert) Behrman of Hamler, Diane (Daniel) Hoops of Deshler, David (Karen) Okuley of Wapakoneta, Steven Okuley of Bowling Green and Kelly (Charles) Stant, Fort Jennings; grandchildren, Kent (Tana) Behrman, Michael (Lindsay) Hoops, Morgan Hoops, Nicholas Okuley, Madeline Okuley, Lindsey Okuley, Garrett Okuley, Matthew Okuley and Alexis Stant; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Danielle and Grady Hoops, stepgrandchildren, Aaron Behrman and Kirk (Misty) Behrman; four great-stepgrandchildren; and siblings, Marvelle Niese of Miller City, Jeannette (Michael) Youngker of Englewood, Ohio, James (Marlene) Okuley of Holgate and Ronald (Carol) Okuley, New Bavaria. He was preceded in death by his parents.
His Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Wednesday, from 2-8 p.m. Everyone will be welcomed in the St. Paul’s Catholic Chapel, Hamler, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m., with Father Nick Cunningham. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hamler.
Contributions in Kenneth’s memory can be made to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, St. Jude or St. Paul’s Catholic Chapel. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
