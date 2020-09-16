Kenneth Franklin May, 86, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away September 15, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Ken was born January 11, 1934, in Defiance, to the late Carl and Viola (VanVlerah) May. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1953 and was drafted into the Army in 1955. He was awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal for his service. On January 23, 1960, he married Leona Wagner and they enjoyed 60 years together. Ken went to work for Compo Corporation for seven years and then retired from the City Of Defiance Water Department after 33 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and VFW Post 3360. Everyone who knew him soon learned that he was a long time, loyal and avid Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed listening to the Red Sox theme song, “Sweet Caroline,” which is played at all Red Sox games at the bottom of the eighth inning. Ken was a true Defiance hometown boy. He loved Defiance and he loved his family. He was loved a lot and he will be missed a lot.
Ken is survived by his wife, Leona; his two sons, Mark (Cindy) May and Gary May; his grandson, Jason (Heather) May; and his great-granddaughter, Adaira May.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert L. May and Richard F. May.
A funeral service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 East Second Street, Defiance, Ohio 43512, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastors Mark May and Mo Dunn officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Family will receive friends for viewing and visitation from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed.
Flowers may be delivered to the church on the day of the service from 9-11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Services are entrusted to the care of ChurchFunerals Direct. For additional information and to view Ken’s online video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
